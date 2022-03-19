Police seek 18-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of teens in Watauga

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga want the person accused of shooting and killing two teenagers last week to turn himself in.

Watauga Police Chief Robert Parker said 18-year-old Keiwone Leotis Morris will be charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramuj, who were 17 years old.

Both were found shot inside a pickup truck

Police said the teens were targeted.

"This was again, a senseless tragedy and the families that are affected by this, I can’t even imagine what they're going through," Parker said.

The chief also asked the public to call police if they know where officers can find Morris.