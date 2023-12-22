Richardson mother-daughter duo celebrates decades of teaching ballet

A North Texas mother and daughter are celebrating two big milestones this year.

The mother has taught ballet for the city of Richardson for 45 years and her daughter 25 years.

Robin Horn, 77 years old, has danced for as long as she can remember, even living in her mother's dance studio.

"We had a pianist until I was about 10 years old," she said. "That’s when we got records and that changed my world.

Horn graduated from Butler University with a degree in dance, got married to her college sweetheart and had four children while continuing to teach the craft. She even taught dance while nine months pregnant.

"We closed the studio at 9 that night, and I had her at 10 the next morning," she said.

Horn started teaching dance for the city of Richardson in November 1978, just marking 45 years. She says she has no plans to retire.

"I’m having too much fun. I get a lot in return," she said. "When they can't do something, all of a sudden they get it, and a light comes on their face. And they go, ‘I’ve got it!’"

Just like Horn, her daughter Holly Baxter, grew up in the dance studio.

"I was the baby. I went with her to all of her dance classes, sat on this green blanket that I still have," she recalled.

Baxter went on to dance competitively and started teaching for the city of Richardson just before turning 18 years old and is still teaching 25 years later.

"It’s just part of our life and fun," she said. "We aren’t even realizing how many years have passed."

In between teaching dance, Baxter got her teaching certificate. But the White Rock Elementary School teacher could not give up teaching dance.

Now, Baxter’s oldest daughter is carrying on the family legacy in New York.

"She is getting a degree in musical theater," she said.

Horn has saved her programs from recitals over the years. And while they don't know how many students they've taught, they do know they've had an impact.

A former student even reached out for Baxter to teach her a dance for her wedding.

"I said I don’t do ballroom dancing," she recalled. "And she said she doesn’t care. She just wants it to be you."

"Number one, I want to leave them with confidence in themselves that they can," Horn said.