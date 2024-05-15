Mavericks tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 in OKC

article

The Dallas Mavericks said they’ve put Monday night’s loss behind them as they look to regain the lead in their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder rallied after trailing by as many as 14 points in Game 4.

Dallas could not close the gap thanks in part to bad free-throw shooting.

Instead of taking a 3-1 series lead, the Mavs are now tied with OKC 2-2.

Despite losing home-court advantage, head coach Jason Kidd said he’s confident his team will bounce back Wednesday night.

"Just to understand the opportunity we had to learn from it. We’ve been in this situation before, and to be able to turn the page and get ready. We watched film to understand there’s some things that we can be better at – the physicality there in the fourth, being able to rebound the ball. We got good looks that just didn’t go down for us. And so, if we can get those same looks in Game 5, we believe we can make them," he said.

Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

The team will host an official watch party at Backyard Dallas in Deep Ellum starting at 8 p.m. It’s free to attend and there will be giveaways, a photo booth, and other fun activities.

The series then returns to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday.