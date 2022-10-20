Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor

A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district.

Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019.

At this time, no details have been released about the alleged incident.

Richardson ISD placed Delezen on leave while police investigate.

The district says he underwent both background and educator certification checks before he was hired.

Richarson ISD says they are not aware of any allegations against Delezen from his time at RISD, but they are asking parents to talk to students to find out if they ever had any improper experiences with the teacher.

Delezen was an art teacher at Texarkana ISD from August 2016 to June 2019, before moving to Richardson High School.