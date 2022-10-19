Man arrested for making terroristic threat against Euless elementary school

Euless Police arrested a man on Monday accused of issuing a terroristic threat against an elementary school earlier this month.

35-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton is currently in the Tarrant County Jail being held on $15,000 bond.

Jerrekus Pendelton (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

The threat was against Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless on Oct. 5.

The school temporarily went into lockdown until students were released.

Students who usually walked home from school on their own were held at the school until a parent or guardian could pick them up.

The Euless Police Department thanked the Texas Attorney General's Office Fugitive Squad for their help with the search.