Richardson ISD mask mandate set to expire

article

A mask mandate for everyone on Richardson Independent School District campuses expires at the end of the day Friday.

Beginning on Monday, face masks will be encouraged but not required for students, staff and campus visitors.

Richardson ISD is one of several Texas school districts that defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

The district relaxed its policy after vaccines were approved for all students in November. It began enforcing it again after the holidays because of the COVID-19 omicron surge.

Dallas ISD has a similar policy that was extended through spring break because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

RELATED: Lewisville ISD is latest school district to close due to COVID-19