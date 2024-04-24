Richardson ISD students start lemonade stand to raise $400 for bus driver

Students in Richardson made one bus driver feel extra special on Tuesday.

The students from Big Springs Elementary raised more than $400 with a lemonade stand for James Fonteno, or Mr. James, as the kids know him.

"I think he really deserves it," said Emory, a student at Big Springs.

The children raised the money for Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

"We all worked together," said Celine, a student at Big Springs.

They also made signs to surprise him as he began his after-school route.

"Love y'all, thank y'all, and I'll see you in the morning," Fonteno said.

Mr. James has been driving buses for Richardson ISD for 22 years.

"He's done it well over the years and he's garnered the hearts of a lot of parents and a lot of kids for operating with such peace and tranquility and with a smile on his face at all times," said parent Michelle Montague.

Mr. James said he appreciated the surprise and that, for once, it left him speechless.

"I've seen some of them grow up, I've seen some graduate and I didn't think they were listening to me, but when they came back, they were listening," he said.

Mr. James said the day will stay in his heart forever.