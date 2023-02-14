Richardson hoping voters will approve funding for new city hall following fire

article

Voters in Richardson will decide whether to spend money on a new city hall building.

The city council approved putting a $46 million bond election up for a vote in May.

Richardson’s existing city hall has been vacant since August when a fire caused heavy damage.

City hall offices had to relocate to other facilities.

The council said it will be more cost-effective to build a new city hall than repair the fire damage.