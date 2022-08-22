Richardson City Hall closes after 'significant' damage from fire

article

Richardson City Hall is closed until further notice after a fire early Monday morning.

The city says the fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the Human Resources Department and did significant smoke and water damage to building.

Richardson says the most severe damage is confined to the first floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire damaged phone services for the city. People looking to call city hall and a number of municipal services are getting a busy signal.

The city says it is setting up backup locations for city services and will send out more information at that time.

Tonight's Richardson's City Council meeting will be relocated to the Richardson Public Library.