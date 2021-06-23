Rhome police searching for second suspect in shooting of officer

article

Police are searching for a second person linked to the shooting of a police officer in Wise County.

The search now includes both Royce Wood, who is suspected of shooting a Rhome police officer, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell.

The 32-year old woman is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There are warrants for both of their arrests. Wood is a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

Last week, officers saw him on his motorcycle and tried to pull him over. He took off, firing at police, hitting one of them in the leg. The officer is recovering.

