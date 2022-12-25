Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove

Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim died of their injuries, the other was treated and released.

READ MORE: Dallas security guard shoots man who attacked him with a hammer, police say

Police say that the shooting occurred on South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

If you have information, you can call 214-373-8477.