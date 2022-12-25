Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.
Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
One victim died of their injuries, the other was treated and released.
Police say that the shooting occurred on South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.
If you have information, you can call 214-373-8477.