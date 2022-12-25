Dallas security guard shoots man who attacked him with a hammer, police say

A security guard shot a man who attacked him with a hammer on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, according to police.

Dallas police says that the guard was escorting the man off of the property when the man pulled out a hammer and hit the security guard.

Investigators say that the security guard pulled out his gun and backed away from the man, who continued to walk toward him.

The guard then shot the man in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas police say they are still investigating the incident.