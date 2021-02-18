Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico while Texans suffered during deadly winter weather power crisis

article

While Texas is in a deadly deep freeze, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz fled the state and went to a resort in Mexico.

Photos of Cruz at the Houston airport began circulating on social media late Wednesday. FOX News confirmed he and his family were on a flight from Houston to Cancun.

Critics slammed the conservative Republican for heading to a tropical destination while millions of Texans continue to go without basic necessities.

Temperatures in the Lone Star State plunged to dangerous record lows this week and overwhelmed the state’s power grid. Then, many without power and heat began dealing with another cascading crisis triggered by this winter storm -- access to water.

Cruz acknowledged how serious the crisis is in a tweet Tuesday, saying, "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good." He also lauded a furniture store owner who, according to FOX 26 in Houston, allowed 1,000 people in his store amid the power outages.

Reports on social media now suggest he will be returning to Texas Thursday afternoon.

The senator’s office did not respond to requests for comment.