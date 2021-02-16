Repairs completed at Fort Worth water treatment plant, boil water order remains

A water treatment plant outage in Fort Worth that led to a boil water order is back online.

People who lost water service should see it coming back on by the end of Tuesday after a frozen valve that had stopped release of water was repaired.

People living the area from Eagle Mountain Lake to Keller, Haslet and south to Sansom Park are still being asked to boil their water.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said her city's emergency response center has been working non-stop to help where they can.

"This is truly the storm of the century," Price said. "Most of us have never seen this and most of us will never see this again. I know you’re tired of hearing that it's unprecedented, but it is just that unprecedented. Fort Worth will get through this and we'll get through it together."

The city attempted to provide bottled water for people affected by the boil water order, but the plant that supplied the water couldn’t open.

