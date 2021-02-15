North Fort Worth under a boil water notice

A large part of north Fort Worth is under a boil water notice.

The affected area is from Eagle Mountain Lake all the way to Keller, north to Haslet and south to Sansom Park.

A water treatment plant lost power Monday for more than two hours.

The drop in pressure means it may not be safe to consume tap water without boiling it first.

About 100,000 people are affected by the order.

The city says it is likely to be in effect through at least midday on Wednesday.