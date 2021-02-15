Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
4
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Red River County

North Fort Worth under a boil water notice

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - A large part of north Fort Worth is under a boil water notice.      

The affected area is from Eagle Mountain Lake all the way to Keller, north to Haslet and south to Sansom Park.

A water treatment plant lost power Monday for more than two hours.

The drop in pressure means it may not be safe to consume tap water without boiling it first.

About 100,000 people are affected by the order.

The city says it is likely to be in effect through at least midday on Wednesday.