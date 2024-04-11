Redbird Innovation Center to hold grand opening

A Dallas nonprofit is providing help to entrepreneurs with a new innovation center in the old RedBird Mall in South Oak Cliff.

The grand opening for the Redbird Innovation Center is Thursday.

The $2.4 million, 20,000 square foot co-working space is designed to inspire and encourage local entrepreneurs.

"This innovation center is a vibrant hub for entrepreneurial activity," said Tarsha Hearns, the senior director of The DEC Network, the group behind the space. "Many of our entrepreneurs work a full-time job, but need a space to come to launch a business."

Entrepreneurs can rent out office spaces, use podcasting studios and even get business training.

"Building an entrepreneurial community is really important, especially at the early stages," said Hearns. "When members come into this space they meet each other, they learn about each others' businesses."

It offers opportunities for collaboration and more.

"Having a community of like-minded individuals right here in your space is a great way for entrepreneurs to connect to resources, to information and to grow their businesses," said Hearns.

The new space is nearly 3 times as large as the previous space.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the location on West Camp Widsom Road on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.