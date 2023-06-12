Local non-profit celebrates 10 years, plans to expand

article

A non-profit is celebrating its tenth anniversary by expanding in The Shops at RedBird in Dallas. The hope is to help current or future entrepreneurs in the area.

The Dallas Entrepreneur Center is a hub for small businesses and start-ups.

"They're basically giving me resources to enhance how to brand my business and how to go ahead and let the community know that I am here to help and to serve," Elisabeth Gould said.

The DEC has been located at The Shops at RedBird for five years, but is moving into a bigger space within the mall.

The DEC is building the Redbird Innovation Center at the mall. It will be 20,000 square feet.

The organization has tripled its co-working and resource space.

"When you talk about growth, and you talk about growth in the southern sector or Dallas in general, you've got to talk about the amazing success of Red Bird," Bill Chinn, CEO of Dallas Entrepreneur Center said.

The development is significantly contributing to the revitalization of what used to be the Southwest Center Mall.

Russel Glen Company, a local developer, is leading the project.

"It's been a huge impact for the community. My partner Peter Brodsky has been incredibly supportive. His vision along with our team has gone a long way," Terrence Maiden, CEO of Russell Glen Company said. "We're bringing in a new grocery store and more office tenants. Restaurants are starting to be under construction here. So, the project is really taking shape."

DEC hopes to double the amount of space for entrepreneurs in the Red Bird area with the new center.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity for growth here in the southern sector an area where it has been under resourced for entrepreneurs for decades," Tarsha Hearns, the Senior Director for DEC said.

The new center will be The DEC Network headquarters and will include:

Business incubation

Accelerator programs

Podcasting rooms

And an event space

The DEC hopes to open the center in December 2023 or January 2024.