Fans ready for big Red River Rivalry between OU and Texas

It's a rivalry for the ages, as it’s OU-Texas weekend in Dallas again.

Ahead of the 119th meeting of these two teams on Saturday, some friendly banter between the schools played out at the Galleria Dallas.

The Longhorns Singers and the OU Men's Glee Club held a sing off at high noon.

"We get to sing our Texas music at them and they sing back at us. It’s a really fun rivalry," Eliana Glenn said.

"We love singing spirit sounds, it’s a good time. Nice to compete every now and then, you know," one singer said.

There were fans from both teams cheering them on.

"We’re just excited for the game. We’re hyped up, we’re ready to go," said Saylor Black, with the Longhorns Singers.

"It’s always nice coming home and it’s always nice making music with good people," said Josh Bell, with the OU Men's Glee Club.

Related article

Outside the Cotton Bowl, fans from both teams enjoyed the State Fair of Texas before things turn tense Saturday.

"We come every Friday before the game. It’s just our tradition," Dee Ann Ginn said.

The Ginn family is a house divided.

Dee Ann went to UT Austin

"Typically, I leave and go to Austin to watch the game because it’s just better less anxiety," she said.

Her husband, Mark, went to OU.

"Honestly, it’s not going to be as bad as last year," he said. "Oklahoma has got to get up early."

Back at the Galleria, Jack and Pam Neville's marriage has stood the test of time.

And for Texas alum Jack, even a personal loss of sorts.

"She probably won out a little because we have a son that graduated from Oklahoma," he said. "She won that battle."

But Saturday's win is still up for grabs.

"We have an OU and a Texas flag, and the winning team gets the front of the house the losing team goes in the backyard," Jack Neville said.

[REPORTER: "I bet you want to be in front this year."]

"Yes I do. I was there five years in a row," Pam Neville said.