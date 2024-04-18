Red Oak robbery suspect may be linked to crimes in other cities, police say

A Dallas man is facing charges for two aggravated robberies in the Ellis County city of Red Oak. Police also think he’s responsible for similar robberies in Cedar Hill and Dallas.

The Red Oak Police Department said 56-year-old Brian McKinzie was taken into custody Tuesday night after a brief foot chase.

Brian Keith McKinzie (Red Oak PD)

He’s suspected of robbing a pharmacy and a gas station earlier that day.

Police said a black male suspect walked into the CVS store on Harris Avenue around 7 a.m. and demanded cash. He forced the clerk to open the register and then got away in a white Honda CRV.

Then around 11 p.m., the same man driving a white Honda CRV robbed the Exxon Tiger Mart, also on Harris Avenue. He demanded cash from the register and then fled.

Police said in both robberies, the suspect acted as if he had a weapon.

Investigators were able to use video from nearby security cameras to get the white Honda CRV’s license plate number.

They spotted the vehicle a few minutes later at the Chevron Taco Casa on Parkerville Road in Lancaster.

McKinzie was inside the SUV and matched the description of the man who had robbed both stores earlier in the day, police said.

Officers tried to arrest McKinzie, but he reportedly resisted and then took off running.

He was captured minutes later after the officers used a Taser device on him.

McKinzie is now charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, and evading arrest.

He could face additional charges out of Cedar Hill and Dallas because he is suspected of robberies there, police said.