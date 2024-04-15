Rashee Rice, Teddy Knox sued for $10 million by victims in Dallas crash

Two victims in a Dallas chain-reaction crash are suing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox for $10 million in damages.

Attorneys for Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova filed the suit in Dallas County court on Thursday.

The lawsuit says Petrovskiy and Gromova were in their 2022 Lexus 350 SUV on March 30 when they were stuck by Rice and Knox.

"They were just commuters traveling along 75 without absolutely no notice as to what was about to happen," said the couple's attorney, Sanjay Mathur.

Video of the crash shows the Lamborghini SUV that Rice was driving and the Corvette allegedly driven by Knox hitting several cars on North Central Expressway in Dallas.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 miles per hour seconds before the collision, while the Corvette Knox was driving was traveling 116 mph but slowed to 91 about a second before the crash.

The lawsuit says the plaintiffs were "severely injured by the tremendous force of the high-speed impact."

"So we knew the speed was going to be very, very high," Mathur said. "It’s one thing to speed and to contest yourself and slow down, knowing that it’s time to back off. And it’s quite another thing to race somebody else and have your ego involved."

Injuries listed in the suit include brain trauma, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, bruises and internal bleeding.

The plaintiffs are seeking $1 million in monetary relief for their medical care, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and property damage, among other things. They are also looking for $10 million more in punitive damages.

"As a consequence, Plaintiffs herein sue Defendants for punitive damages in the amount not less than ten million dollars," reads the suit.

After the crash, Rice, Knox and their passengers walked away from the crash. Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

"Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed 'vehicles in a state of shock, Defendants intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene," reads the lawsuit.

"So by leaving the scene, one has to question what was it that they did not want the police to know?" Mathur wondered. "And leaving the scene doesn’t speak to telling the whole truth; leaving the scene speaks to evading the whole truth."

Rice and Knox turned themselves in to Glenn Heights police last week before posting bond.

Both are facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice will participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program beginning this week.

Knox was suspended by SMU.