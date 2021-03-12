Rangers legend Michael Young donates $50k to Reverchon Park ballfield restoration

article

Texas Rangers legend Michael Young is doing his part to bring life back to a baseball field near downtown Dallas.

Young donated $50,000 to the Dallas Education Foundation, which is raising funds for the Reverchon Park restoration project.

"The young people in our community, and their families, deserve to have a place they can be proud of and call their own. Dallas has always embraced me and my family, and we are thrilled to be able to support this inclusive project," Young said in a statement.

After the renovation is complete, the North Dallas High School baseball team will call the historic baseball field at Reverchon Park home.

The ballpark, built in the 1920s, is in disrepair and in need of renovations so it can become usable again.

Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa says Young's donation will help make it possible for students to feel proud to have a field of their own.

