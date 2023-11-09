Police investigating racist graffiti on Midlothian home

article

Midlothian police are looking for surveillance video and witnesses to catch the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on a home.

It happened near FM1387 and North Midlothian Parkway.

Police said a resident there reported graffiti, including racial slurs spray-painted on the wall of their back porch.

The family say it is the second graffiti incident on the property since they moved to the area in June.

"This type of stuff shouldn’t be happening in almost 2024, and we didn’t know whether to go public about it," said Tanya Manley, whose home was vandalized. "[My son] has been traumatized, he's scared to death."

Midlothian police said they have increased their presence in the area and have the neighborhood on a directed patrol.