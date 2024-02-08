Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed Arlington police officer

A 26-year-old Mississippi man has been arrested for a crash back in September 2023 that resulted in the death of an Arlington police officer.

Quintairo Watson has been charged with accident involving death in connection with the wreck that killed Darrin McMichael.

McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department, was heading to work on his police motorcycle along I-20 in Dallas County just before 6 a.m. on September 21.

Investigators believe traffic slowed down for some reason and the officer bumped the car in front of him. He then fell off his motorcycle and was driven over by an SUV.

Authorities believe Watson was behind the wheel of that SUV, which fled the scene after McMichael was struck.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington PD worked together on the investigation to find the driver who left the scene.

Following tips and leads, they identified Watson, who is from Jackson, Mississippi, as that driver.

Once the arrest warrant was issued for Watson, he was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

No further details have been released about what led police to charge Watson in this case.

The Arlington Police Department released the following statement after Watson's arrest: