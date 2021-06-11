Questions after Mountain View College course featured no lectures, no name of professor

A Dallas ISD student in an early college high school is concerned about the lack of communication he's had with a Mountain View College professor.

Eric Miranda says the professor has not held any virtual classes, and hasn't returned his emails. Two weeks ago he says his grade abruptly changed from a ‘B’ to an ‘F’ and he's yet to receive an explanation.

"I hope students going through the same thing as me are able to discover this problem, and have a better solution," said Miranda.

Miranda is a senior at Dallas ISD's Trinidad Garza Early College High School. He expressed concern about the early college class he took online where the teacher never provided his or her name or conducted any lectures by zoom or even recording.

"There is no feedback, no way to speak to the professor, no idea what their name is," said Dr. Gregory Powell, Miranda’s father.

Miranda says he's worked hard to earn his associate's degree at the same time as his high school diploma, saving him valuable time and tuition when he attends the University of Texas at Arlington to study mechanical engineering.

"I've been working on getting my associate's since freshman year of high school. Four years and working through the summers as well," Miranda said.

He believes the problem could have been avoided through better communication.

"I would hope they would at least require Zoom classes so students can talk and learn face to face," Miranda said.

Powell even tried to figure out how to contact the professor, to no avail.

"One of the questions we would like answered is who is the instructor," he said.

Powell tried going thru the principal at Trinidad Garza, only to be met by two weeks of silence.

"After FOX4 started asking questions we started getting responses," he said.

Dallas ISD said professors work for Mountain View and are not required to give lectures.

FOX4 also asked Mountain View if its professors are allowed to remain anonymous to students.

The college responded: "Because this is a personal matter involving student information, we are not legally allowed to comment."

Powell recently received a call from the vice provost of Mountain View and was told Eric's grades were reviewed and his son will receive a ‘b’ in the class.

Powell said they remain mortified about the lack of communication during the course and are working to identify the cause of the problem so it does not happen again.