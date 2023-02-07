Proposal could bring commercial flights to McKinney airport

McKinney leaders are considering a multi-million-dollar expansion at the McKinney National Airport. The plan could mean commercial flights taking off in Collin County.

Currently, the airport is only for general aviation services like fuel service and flight lessons. But a proposed plan would create an opportunity for commercial use.

New kid-friendly Universal theme park coming to Frisco

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The McKinney City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on the plan to call a bond election that would pay for the terminal expansion.

The $200 million proposal would include four gates, a new taxiway, and other infrastructure for airline service.

If approved in the May election, the expanded terminal would be complete by 2026.

Groundbreaking held for new H-E-B in McKinney

There’s no word on which airline would serve the airport.

The bond committee has said an additional $100 million would be needed to pay for the expansion. That would possibly be covered by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.