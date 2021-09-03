Private vigil planned for Garland Lyft driver killed by suspected terrorist

A private vigil is being held Friday night in memory of a Garland Lyft driver who was murdered earlier this week.

Isabella Lewis was killed on Sunday.

Man linked to murder of Lyft driver in Garland shot after opening fire in Plano PD lobby

The suspect in her murder, Imran Ali Rasheed, stole her car and then drove to the Plano Police Department and opened fire in the lobby where police fatally shot him.

Police found a note indicating he may have been inspired by a terrorist organization.

MORE: Plano police headquarters shooter potentially inspired by terrorists, feds say

The vigil is for family only and is closed to the public.

Advertisement

RELATED: Family of Plano PD headquarters shooting suspect cooperating with FBI terror investigation