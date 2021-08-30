Plano police headquarters shooter potentially inspired by terrorists, feds say

A man accused of fatally shooting a Garland Lyft driver and firing at people inside Plano police headquarters may have been inspired by terrorists, federal officials said.

The stunning development was announced Monday afternoon at a joint press conference involving officials from the FBI, Garland PD and Plano PD. It was also revealed that Imran Ali Rasheed, 32, died after Plano police officers returned fire Sunday.

Rasheed is accused of murdering a Lyft driver, Isabella Ann Lewis, 26, before he headed to Plano police headquarters on Sunday. At this point in the investigation, it appears she was chosen at random and did not know Rasheed.

Investigators say Lewis picked up Rasheed during a Lyft ride. Just before noon on Sunday, investigators say Rasheed shot Lewis in her own car on the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive in Garland.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught part of the incident, and that footage has been turned over to police.

Police say Rasheed then drove the stolen car to the Plano Police Department where he was reportedly acting erratically. Eventually, he used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot at a civilian employee and another person inside.

Two Plano police officers responded upon hearing the gunshots and returned fire, striking Rasheed at least three times. He later died.

During the investigation, police found a note in the stolen car that appeared to be from Rasheed indicating some of his motivations may have been inspired by a terrorist group.

"There's no indication that he was working with others or that he was in contact with others who may be planning similar activity," said Matthew DeSarno FBI Dallas Special Agent-in-Charge. "We're early in the investigation, and that's a priority investigation for us to determine."

The FBI says Rasheed was the subject of an investigation back in 2010-2013, but that investigation concluded there did not pose a threat.

Investigators would not reveal the specific contents of the note or name the terrorist group Rasheed was inspired by.

Rasheed was a resident of Garland, but police in Plano and Garland say they did not have any prior contact with him outside of a traffic accident about ten years ago.

