Prisoner sought after walking away from Seagoville prison’s satellite camp

article

Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old prisoner who walked away from the satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified after Josue Coy went missing Saturday.

The satellite camp is a minimum security facility that currently has 96 prisoners.

Coy is serving a 64-month sentence for conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about Coy’s whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at (214) 767-6486.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Man accused of DeSoto murder arrested in Utah