President Biden says he will sign major disaster declaration for Texas following winter weather

President Joe Biden said he will sign a major disaster declaration for Texas as the entire state deals with the aftermath of severe winter weather earlier this week.

Biden is expected to sign the declaration as soon as Friday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to those impacted by the winter weather.

This comes after Biden spoke with Governor Greg Abbott Thursday night about FEMA relief.

Biden also said he plans to visit the Lone Star State next week, but doesn’t want his visit to be a "burden."

A Federal Emergency Declaration had already been issued, and Gov. Abbott previously issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state.

