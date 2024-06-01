Power outages: If your power is still out you need to check these parts of your home

Thousands of people are still dealing with power outages from Tuesday's hurricane-force winds in North Texas and Oncor is urging customer who still don't have power to check a few things.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Oncor reported 46,000 customers in Texas are still without power, including 32,000 in Dallas County.

LATEST ONCOR OUTAGES

In an update on Saturday, Oncor said they are working 24/7 to restore power to remaining customers as quickly as possible.

The company says most of the remaining outages are in the hardest-hit areas, including East Dallas, North Dallas, Mesquite, Balch Springs and Lufkin.

Oncor says the outages are impacting individual homes or neighborhoods and are more complex to fix.

The company is asking all customers without power to look at their meter base and weatherhead to make sure they have not been damaged or pulled off of the home.

If there is damage to the meter base or weatherhead, customers must contact an electrician to make repairs, according to Oncor. The company says in some cases you will need to get a permit from the city for the repairs.

"We recognize the frustration and challenges of customers who are still without power are facing, especially after such devastating storms, and we appreciate their patience," said Oncor in a statement on Saturday.

Oncor says 12,000 workers from out of state were brought in to restore outages.

The efforts have been slowed by rain and storms this week.

Power has been restored to more than half a million customers since Tuesday.