Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 4:45 PM CDT, Henderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:12 AM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:36 AM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:40 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:46 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:20 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:30 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 AM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Jack County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 3:35 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Henderson County, Anderson County

Power outages: If your power is still out you need to check these parts of your home

Updated  June 1, 2024 2:09pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Thousands in Dallas still struggling without power

As of Friday, the Daughertys still don’t have power, and the effects are piling up. They were forced to throw away nearly $500 worth of spoiled groceries.

DALLAS - Thousands of people are still dealing with power outages from Tuesday's hurricane-force winds in North Texas and Oncor is urging customer who still don't have power to check a few things.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Oncor reported 46,000 customers in Texas are still without power, including 32,000 in Dallas County.

LATEST ONCOR OUTAGES

In an update on Saturday, Oncor said they are working 24/7 to restore power to remaining customers as quickly as possible.

The company says most of the remaining outages are in the hardest-hit areas, including East Dallas, North Dallas, Mesquite, Balch Springs and Lufkin.

Oncor says the outages are impacting individual homes or neighborhoods and are more complex to fix.

READ MORE: North Texas lineman killed while working to restore power

The company is asking all customers without power to look at their meter base and weatherhead to make sure they have not been damaged or pulled off of the home.

If there is damage to the meter base or weatherhead, customers must contact an electrician to make repairs, according to Oncor. The company says in some cases you will need to get a permit from the city for the repairs.

"We recognize the frustration and challenges of customers who are still without power are facing, especially after such devastating storms, and we appreciate their patience," said Oncor in a statement on Saturday.

Oncor says 12,000 workers from out of state were brought in to restore outages. 

The efforts have been slowed by rain and storms this week.

Power has been restored to more than half a million customers since Tuesday.