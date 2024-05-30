Expand / Collapse search
North Texas lineman killed while working to restore power

By
Published  May 30, 2024 1:01pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Oncor: Full power restoration expected by Saturday

Oncor officials explained the necessary repairs aren’t simple. Some areas will need to have transformers and power lines completely reconstructed. And with more stormy weather in the forecast, the process could take days to complete.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A North Texas lineman working to restore power to customers after Tuesday morning's storms was killed.

Scott Balentine, 34, was working for the Farmers Electric Cooperative in Rains County on Tuesday afternoon when he was electrocuted.

He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

"This is a very sad time for everyone who knew Scott. He was not just a colleague, but a friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time," Mark Stubbs, General Manager of Farmers Electric Cooperative said in a statement.

Balentine leaves behind a wife and 12-year-old daughter, according to the New Hope Baptist Church in Lone Oak, Texas.

More than 640,000 people were left without power after Tuesday morning's storms.

READ MORE: Oncor power outages: Electricity restoration to be 'substantially complete' by Friday

Since then, thousands of lineman have been brought in from across the country to restore power to North Texans.

 
 