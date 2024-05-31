Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Power outages: Hardest hit areas expected to see power restored by Saturday

By
Updated  May 31, 2024 10:27am CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Water rescues and power restoration delays

The latest round of storms caused some serious flooding problems in parts of North Texas. Most of the issues affecting roads and drivers and power restoration efforts.

Power crews will get a break from the rain on Friday as they work to restore power to thousands across North Texas.

More than 600,000 Oncor customers lost power after Tuesday morning's strong winds and storms.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, that number had dropped to about 116,000 customers.

LATEST ONCOR OUTAGES

Garland Power and Lights says it has 2,500 customers without power.

Carrollton, Richardson, Garland and East Dallas are among the areas seeing the most outages.

The rain and storms on Thursday prevented crews from being able to work around the clock. Oncer says the storms "caused access issues and slowed the pace of our restoration."

Thursday's storms also caused several new outages.

Earlier this week, Oncor estimated that most people's power would be restored by Friday evening.

The hardest hit areas, including North Dallas, East Dallas and Mesquite, are expected to see power restored by Saturday.

Featured

North Texas lineman killed while working to restore power
article

North Texas lineman killed while working to restore power

A North Texas lineman working to restore power to customers after Tuesday morning's storms was electrocuted and killed.

Some of the damage was so significant, some transformers and power lines had to be completely reconstructed.

The utility company brought 5,000 linemen from eight states to help.