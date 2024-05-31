Power outages: Hardest hit areas expected to see power restored by Saturday

Power crews will get a break from the rain on Friday as they work to restore power to thousands across North Texas.

More than 600,000 Oncor customers lost power after Tuesday morning's strong winds and storms.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, that number had dropped to about 116,000 customers.

LATEST ONCOR OUTAGES

Garland Power and Lights says it has 2,500 customers without power.

Carrollton, Richardson, Garland and East Dallas are among the areas seeing the most outages.

The rain and storms on Thursday prevented crews from being able to work around the clock. Oncer says the storms "caused access issues and slowed the pace of our restoration."

Thursday's storms also caused several new outages.

Earlier this week, Oncor estimated that most people's power would be restored by Friday evening.

The hardest hit areas, including North Dallas, East Dallas and Mesquite, are expected to see power restored by Saturday.

Some of the damage was so significant, some transformers and power lines had to be completely reconstructed.

The utility company brought 5,000 linemen from eight states to help.