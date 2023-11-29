Post Malone unveils Dallas Cowboys-themed clothing line

article

Post Malone is combining two of his favorite interests – the Dallas Cowboys and fashion – to roll out a new clothing line.

The musician unveiled his spin on Cowboys apparel Tuesday.

The clothing line features tees, jackets, sweatshirts, and shorts.

Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, is a lifelong Cowboys fan.

He teamed up with Raising Canes in October to open a Cowboys-themed restaurant in Dallas.

"I couldn't think of a cooler place than the home of God's team and America's football team," he told the huge crowd of fans who gathered for the grand opening.

Malone’s new clothing line will be available starting Thursday as the Cowboys take on the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.