Post Malone unveils Dallas Cowboys-themed clothing line

DALLAS - Post Malone is combining two of his favorite interests – the Dallas Cowboys and fashion – to roll out a new clothing line.

The musician unveiled his spin on Cowboys apparel Tuesday.

The clothing line features tees, jackets, sweatshirts, and shorts.

Image 1 of 6

 

Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, is a lifelong Cowboys fan.

He teamed up with Raising Canes in October to open a Cowboys-themed restaurant in Dallas.

Malone’s new clothing line will be available starting Thursday as the Cowboys take on the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.