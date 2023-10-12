Expand / Collapse search

Post Malone surprises crowd at Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's opening

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Post Malone at Dallas Raising Cane's Opening

Musician Post Malone made a special appearance at the new Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's in Dallas on Thursday.

DALLAS - Musician Post Malone made a surprise appearance at the opening of a new Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone themed Raising Cane's.

A huge crowd gathered for the opening on Thursday at the chicken chain on Interstate 35 and Northwest Highway in Dallas.

Image 1 of 8

 

Post Malone, a huge Cowboys fan and Grapevine native, showed up in a Micah Parsons jersey and waved at a huge crowd of fans that gathered anticipation that the singer might show up.

He then changed into a number 88 jersey and addressed the crowd.

"I couldn't think of a cooler place than the home of God's team and America's football team," he said.

Related

PHOTOS: Post Malone, Raising Cane's team up for Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant
article

PHOTOS: Post Malone, Raising Cane's team up for Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant

Dallas Cowboys fans will soon have a new hangout thanks to rapper Post Malone and a popular fast-food chain.

The restaurant foregoes the usual red and yellow Raising Cane's branding, replacing it with Cowboys blue and silver.

There’s also a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star over the entrance to the drive-thru lane, blue interior lighting, a vending machine with exclusive merch, and vintage Cowboys memorabilia displays.