Post Malone surprises crowd at Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's opening

Musician Post Malone made a surprise appearance at the opening of a new Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone themed Raising Cane's.

A huge crowd gathered for the opening on Thursday at the chicken chain on Interstate 35 and Northwest Highway in Dallas.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Post Malone, a huge Cowboys fan and Grapevine native, showed up in a Micah Parsons jersey and waved at a huge crowd of fans that gathered anticipation that the singer might show up.

He then changed into a number 88 jersey and addressed the crowd.

"I couldn't think of a cooler place than the home of God's team and America's football team," he said.

Related article

The restaurant foregoes the usual red and yellow Raising Cane's branding, replacing it with Cowboys blue and silver.

There’s also a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star over the entrance to the drive-thru lane, blue interior lighting, a vending machine with exclusive merch, and vintage Cowboys memorabilia displays.