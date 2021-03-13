Portion of Lamar Street to be renamed in honor of Botham Jean on March 27

article

A date has been set to rename four miles of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard in honor of the man killed by an off-duty officer inside his own home.

Botham Jean Boulevard will be between Interstate 30 and South Central Expressway.

In January, the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to rename the four-mile stretch of road after Jean.

The official renaming ceremony will be on March 27.

The new sign will be unveiled at noon, In front of the Canvas Hotel.

The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube.