Portillo's looks to build new restaurant in north Fort Worth, records show

Portillo's food truck arrives in North Texas

The hot dog chain Portillo's will be opening locations in North Texas soon. You can get your Chicago-style hot dog fix early at the Truck Yard in The Colony on Friday and then at Harvest House in Denton on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Chicago-based fast food chain Portillo's is looking expand its footprint in DFW.

The chain serving hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches has filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build a new restaurant in north Fort Worth, the exact location is not ready for release.

According to the TDLR filing construction is set to begin in August.

After the Portillo's in The Colony was a smashing success, the chain announced new locations in Allen and Arlington that are expected to open sometime this year.

The Allen location, which will be just south of the Allen Premium Outlets, is listed on the Portillo's website.

The chain also announced an Arlington location at 4200 South Cooper Street just across the road from The Parks Mall.

Portillo's says they served more than 80,000 people in the first 15 days at its location in The Colony in January.