Popular Flower Mound pumpkin patch closed for the 2022 season

Fall is almost here, but a popular pumpkin patch in Flower Mound will not be open this year when the leaves change.

In a post on Facebook, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch says they were not able to hire enough employees to open "safely and efficiently".

The post has been shared over a thousand times.

The pumpkin patch located on FM-1171 posted in August calling recruiting employees an "ongoing battle".

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch thanked its customers for what it called 29 years of success,