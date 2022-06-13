Expand / Collapse search

Popular Dallas restaurant celebrates 45th anniversary

By Breana Adams
It's tough in the restaurant business and almost unheard of it to make it to 45 years. Good Day talked to Javier Gutierrez, the man behind Javier's in Dallas. Like so many others, he had to shut down in 2019 temporarily. But now he's back in business in the Knox Henderson area and better than ever.

DALLAS - Javier's Gourmet Mexicano, a Dallas favorite for its authentic Mexico City cuisine, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. 

Located in Knox Henderson, visitors can experience Javier's cigar bar and great dishes like cabrito fajitas and Mayan-style slow-roasted pork. 

"The business has been very good ever since the pandemic. People have been wanting to come out and socialize. Celebrate with their families, and it gives us great pride to have been doing it for 45 years," said Javier Gutierrez, owner of Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano. 

Since 1977, the restaurant has delivered authentic Mexico City cuisine, nothing like the popular Tex-Mex cuisine in the Lone Star state.  

"I grew up in Mexico City, and I’ve been in Texas since I was 12 years old. When I decide to go into the restaurant business in 1977, I wanted to bring back some of what I grew up with, which was more continental Mexico City cuisine," said Gutierrez. 

The restaurant has faced some setbacks during the pandemic with having to shut down for several months then transitioning to limited capacity. Now at 100% capacity, Javier’s Gourmet Mexicano continues to welcome their customers and celebrate each milestone.  