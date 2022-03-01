Polls open in Texas for primary election day

A lot is at stake but only a few Texans will vote in Tuesday’s primary elections.

An estimated 3% of all registered voters will decide who will be on the ballot for the Republican and Democratic parties in November.

There are several high-profile races to watch. It’s been an especially tough fight for incumbents on the GOP side.

VOTER GUIDE: Primary election & candidate guides

In the Texas attorney general race, incumbent Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. He’s drawn in well-known and well-funded opponents including Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert.

On the Democrat side, trial lawyer and former mayor of Galveston Joe Jaworski is taking on high profile civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt of Dallas.

(Steven Dial | FOX 4 News)

In the race for governor, two-time incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott appears well positioned to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for another term.

He’s hoping to do so without a runoff but has several opponents including far right candidates Allen West and Don Huffines, who claim Abbott is not conservative enough.

"It’s really hard to make the case that Greg Abbott is a closet liberal because on issue after issue Abbott has taken the side of the culturally conservative folks. He signed Texas’ strict pro-life law. He has just recently issued guidance about gender modifying therapy for transgender youths," said Matthew Wilson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is expected to win his party’s nomination for governor.

In the race for the 30th congressional district, longtime Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is retiring. The 86-year-old has endorsed Jasmine Crockett to replace her.

Crockett is still in her first term in the Texas House and the question is if she will win without a runoff.

One of the more formidable candidates running against her is Jane Hope Hamilton, who worked for Congressman Mark Veasey and has his endorsement.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Results will be available on FOX4News.com and FOX 4 News at 9 p.m.