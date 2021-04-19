Poll: More voters favor Matthew McConaughey over Greg Abbott for Texas governor

article

If actor Matthew McConaughey really is thinking about running for governor of Texas, he now has a little more inspiration.

A poll by the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler pitted McConaughey against Gov. Greg Abbott one-on-one.

About 45% of voters favored McConaughey compared to 33% for Abbott. Also, 22% said they’d vote for someone else.

McConaughey, a Central Texas native, has been teasing a run for governor in 2022 as a moderate.

He has not said if he would run as a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent.

He also does not have many known policy stances.

Advertisement

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey says running for governor of Texas is 'a true consideration'