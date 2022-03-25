Police seek video of mass shooting at South Dallas spring break party

article

The Dallas Police Department is looking for video from the night 10 people were shot outside a spring break party, causing the death of 18-year-old Anthony Wilson.

The shooting happened over the weekend outside of a party venue off Botham Jean Boulevard, near C F Hawn Freeway.

Partygoers said someone in a car riding by fired a gun into the air then shot at the crowd.

Investigators are looking for the drivers of three vehicles: a gray Dodge Charger, a white over black Ford Crown Victoria, and a black sedan.

Any video from that night can be uploaded directly to DPD.