Fort Worth 15-year-old killed while asleep in drive-by shooting

Fort Worth police are still investigating the drive-by shooting death of a teenager.

It’s been just over a week since bullets came through the window of a home on the city’s southeast side.

One of those bullets struck 15-year-old Higinio Flores as he slept. He died from his injuries.

Police haven’t yet made an arrest and said they are running low on leads.

"We do believe the suspect or suspects were driving a vehicle," said Officer Daniel Segura with the Fort Worth Police Department. "We don’t know why the suspect actually attacked, made this attack to this house."

They haven’t released any descriptions of the suspect or a vehicle description.

The shooting has been especially difficult for the Flores family.

Last week, they tried to celebrate his younger brother’s birthday.

"We were signing Happy Birthday and he wasn’t there to sing with us. So, it’s really sad and it’s just not fair. It’s not fair for him to go. He didn’t do anything wrong.," said Aliyah Almazn, his cousin. "Anybody who has information about what happened needs to come forward. Just any little thing helps."

Funeral services for Flores were held Monday morning.

He was a sophomore at Polytechnic High School and a member of the school’s junior varsity soccer team.

