Female critically injured in Euless hit-and-run crash

article

The Euless Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent a female to the hospital in critical condition.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m., when police said the female was walking along Hwy 10, by the Extra Space Storage located at 1204 W. Euless Boulevard.

As she was walking, the driver of a dark-colored Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup struck her and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police have identified the victim, but have not yet released her name.

Euless police released a photo of a possible witness to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1526.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed pedestrian in Dallas