Police release new photos of suspect in rape of 16-month-old boy

The search for Tennessee man who police said raped a 16-month-old boy intensified Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, as authorities release new photos.

UPDATE: Police arrest fugitive suspected of rape of 16-month-old boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new photos Friday of Simon Porter depicting several different appearances the 33-year-old man has had over the course of the last few years. Porter was placed on Tennessee's Top Ten Most Wanted list on Thursday after police named him in as a suspect in the aggravated rape of a child.

Physicians at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville contacted Lawrenceburg Police on Tuesday afternoon, launching an investigation. While details surrounding the crime have not yet been released by police, authorities did say they believe Porter is on the run.

Porter is described by police as being 5'9" tall, weighing about 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

He could be driving a green Chevy S-10 pickup truck with Tennessee tag 3G2-6Z9.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward.

Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is about 80 miles south-southwest of Nashville.

UPDATE: This story has resurfaced on social media during August 2019, months after the suspect was apprehended by police. Click on the updated link towards the top of this article for the latest information.