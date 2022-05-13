Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen in Downtown Dallas

article

Dallas police need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Gabrielle McDonald Willis was last seen in Downtown Dallas on April 27, which was more than two weeks ago.

She was on Commerce Street near the Main Street Garden Park.

She’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing all black when she disappeared.

Police consider her a critical missing person. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

