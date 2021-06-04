Police identify 3 arrested after shootout in Mesquite's Town East Mall parking lot

Mesquite police have identified the three people arrested in connection with a shooting at Town East Mall Thursday.

Police said though several shots were fired, no one was injured. The investigation is still ongoing, and police said more arrests could be coming as they learn more about who was all involved.

It was a crowded Town East Mall Thursday evening as an incident outside the mall turned violent.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

"When we came up here, they were shooting beside our car," one person said. "We thought it was firecrackers."

Mesquite police said several officers were already at the mall for a separate investigation.

"Police department investigators were in the area of Town East Mall conducting a proactive investigation related to catalytic converter thefts, when they heard multiple sounds of gunfire. They responded immediately to the area," explained Mesquite PD Officer Jolyn Lopez.

RELATED: Three people in custody, no injuries after shootout in Mesquite's Town East Mall parking lot

Police arrested Devante Hernandez, Tavion Smith, and Ari Williams in connection with the shooting.

Hernandez and Smith are accused of firing guns in the shootout. Both face multiple charges for deadly conduct.

Hernandez also has two drug possession charges.

Meanwhile, Williams is facing charges for marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"Several vehicles were struck in the parking lot, but there were no reported injuries at this time," Lopez said.

Police have not said what caused the shooting, only that several people exchanged gunfire during some kind of altercation.

Investigators recovered a rifle and a handgun at the scene.

"We’re very grateful that no one was injured. Town East Mall is a popular place and it’s right after work hours," Lopez said. "That’s a popular time for people to go in and shop, so we’re very grateful no one was injured."

Advertisement

Police also said there were multiple witnesses to the shooting and investigators are continuing to follow up with them to see if anyone else was involved.