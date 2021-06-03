Multiple people in custody after shootout in Town East Mall parking lot

article

Mesquite police detained multiple people after shots were fired in the parking lot of Town East Mall.

Police said there were officers in the area conducting a burglary investigation about 4:15 p.m. when they heard the gunshots Thursday afternoon.

Authorities quickly arrived to a mall parking lot and found at least two men involved in a gun battle.

No one was apparently hit by the gunfire, but it appears some cars were hit by bullets. Footage from SKY4 showed at least one car with a shattered rear window.

Police detained two men and a woman and they recovered a rifle and a handgun.

There's was no immediate word on a motive for the shootout.