Police ID man accused of attacking woman in Arlington park

Police believe a man who is in jail in the Tyler area was responsible for attacking a woman in an Arlington park this past September.

Jessie Dewayne Ray was already behind bars in Smith County on weapons and drug charges. He’s now awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County to face aggravated sexual assault charges.

According to the Arlington Police Department, investigators in Tyler uncovered video of a sexual assault while working on a narcotics case.

Tyler police ran the description of the suspect in their video through a database and matched it to the description of the suspect in the Arlington case.

In September, a woman said she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while on a trail in the Crystal Canyon Nature Area Park.

Her attacker was described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-20s with a small build, a mole on his face and tattoo on the top of his right hand. He carried a distinct red iPhone.

Arlington and Tyler police worked together to determine video in the Tyler case was taken by a red iPhone that belonged to Ray.

Police said they are not releasing any additional details about the attack out of respect for the victim.

