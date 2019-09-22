Police: Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Arlington park

Arlington police are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while at a park Saturday morning.

Officers were called out at about 10:30 a.m. for a sexual assault reported at Crystal Canyon Natural Park, located at 1000 Brown Blvd.

A woman told police she was on one of the trails in the park area, when she was approached from behind by a man armed with a handgun.

She said she was then sexually assaulted.

She described the suspect as a man in his mid-twenties, who had a goatee and mole on his face below his eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand that extended past his wrist.

He was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts, and had a red iPhone with no case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.