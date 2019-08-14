Police: Girl, 13, reported missing from Montgomery found in Oklahoma

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say a 13-year-old girl, whose alleged abduction from Montgomery prompted an Amber Alert, has been located in Oklahoma.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday for Kiah Miller.

Police were looking for 61-year-old Leola Morris in connection with Miller's abduction. The suspect is driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate (unknown number). Leola Morris is believed to be the child's grandmother.

Kiah's biological father has sole custody of her. Kiah's mother can only have supervised visits, and said Leola Morris was coming to Texas to get the girl.

Also missing were Kiah's dog, her cell phone, and backpack with all of her school clothes.

Advertisement

Authorities were working with FBI because they believed her to be going north toward Oklahoma.

Law enforcement officials believed the child could be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 936-760-5800.